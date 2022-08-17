Nyron Campbell Missing, from St James

Nyron Campbell otherwise called ‘Dell Dell’, security officer of Wagon Wheel, Barrett Hall in St. James has been missing since Thursday, August 11.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that Campbell was last seen about 6:15 a.m., at home. When last seen he was dressed in a khaki shirt and a blue denim pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nyron Campbell is asked to contact the Barrett Town Police

at 876-953-7899, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.