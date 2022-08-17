Nyron Campbell Missing, from St James

Nyron Campbell otherwise called ‘Dell Dell’, security officer of Wagon Wheel, Barrett Hall in St. James has been missing since Thursday, August 11.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that Campbell was last seen about 6:15 a.m., at home. When last seen he was dressed in a khaki shirt and a blue denim pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nyron Campbell is asked to contact the Barrett Town Police
at 876-953-7899, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com