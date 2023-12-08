NYPD captain allegedly beat, kidnapped woman on date in New Jersey

An NYPD captain who was previously sued by a trail-blazing female underling for alleged sex harassment has now been accused of beating and kidnapping a date, authorities say.
New York City police Capt. Hariton Marachilian, 45, was arrested Dec. 1 after an investigation into the domestic-violence incident in Paterson, NJ, on Dec. 19, 2022, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Marachilian is accused of kidnapping and assaulting an unidentified woman, who suffered serious injuries in the attack after the couple went to a restaurant with friends, officials said.
The cop allegedly choked the woman, leaving “visible marks” on her neck, and repeatedly struck her head against the dashboard of his car and punched her in the face, according to a criminal complaint.
The assault continued for “what felt like hours” both inside and outside the vehicle, the woman said in the complaint.
She said she was able to flee from the vehicle at one point but that the cop chased her down, “picked her up over his head and threw her to the ground,” the document states.
During the alleged beat-down, the woman suffered facial injuries, including cuts to her eyes and bleeding to her nose, according to the complaint, which added that Marachilian took her phone to prevent her from calling for help but that she pleaded with a passer-by to call police.
The woman allegedly later told Paterson cops that she did not want medical help and referred to Marachilian as a “friend.”
Marachilian said they were having an “affair” and just had a “‘verbal dispute’ and wanted to go home to their significant others,” according to the document.
He was charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree criminal restraint and third-degree criminal coercion.
The suspect tried to put in his retirement papers at NYPD headquarters after the incident, but officials found the warrant for his arrest, and his retiring has been put on ice till his case plays out, sources told The Post. He was suspended without pay.
During a court hearing, Marachilian’s lawyer, Joshua Stevens, told a judge that his client is a father of two children and a “decorated 19-year veteran of the New York Police Department. He is a veteran of the Iraq war.”
The lawyer said Marachilian suffers from PTSD.
In 2020, an NYPD narcotics captain claimed that Marachilian repeatedly harassed her with questions about her sex life — and that she was targeted with an Internal Affairs probe after complaining about him