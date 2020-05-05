NWC Water Supply Disruption

The National Water Commission (NWC) seeks to advise the public that sections of St. Catherine will be seeing disruptions in service over a seven days period—May 10 to May 16.

The NWC is stating that the plant which serves the section of the parish will be taken out of operation temporarily to facilitate testing at a new well facility.

This will provide the company time to complete exercises which is necessary for the completion of upgrading works being undertaken for additional water to be brought in the system.

Customers served by this water plant will see disruptions; however, the company states that a temporary piped supply schedule will be implemented to service the affected areas during the period.

Residents are still being encouraged to store water for use where possible.

Water Supply Schedule

Sunday – White House Housing Scheme, Charliemount, Cotton Piece and York Street.

Monday and Tuesday – Ewarton Proper and Orangefield District.

Wednesday- Mount Rosser, Ivy District and Bennett Shop.

Wednesday and Thursday- White House Housing Scheme, Charliemount, Cotton Piece and York Street.

Saturday – Ewarton Proper and Orangefield District.

Water will be trucked to Orangefield (not District) during the disruption period