NWC To Undertake Key Projects In 2022/23

For the 2022/23 financial year, the National Water Commission (NWC) will be undertaking key projects aimed at improving water supply and facilitating residential and commercial developments.

“These include the replacement of aged infrastructure in Mandeville through the Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement Project and the transmission main replacement and installation along the south coast main roads in St Thomas,” Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for Works, Hon. Everald Warmington, has said.

He was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 11.

Mr. Warmington informed that these projects will be undertaken with the National Housing Trust and the National Works Agency, respectively.

The budgeted capital expenditure for both projects is in excess of $1 billion.

Meanwhile, the non-revenue water reduction co-management programme has been expanded to Portmore in St. Catherine.

Mr. Warmington said the objective of the programme is to increase the revenue of the NWC by reducing losses of non-revenue water and regularising consumers in socially challenged areas.

Additionally, the organisation will be implementing programmes and initiatives aimed at reducing energy consumption from non-renewable energy sources by two per cent and replacing aged and inefficient electrical equipment at key high energy-consuming facilities.