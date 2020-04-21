NWC Lock Offs Continue Even as Water Levels at Hermitage, Mona Remain Stable

THE National Water Commission (NWC) says previously announced water restrictions for the Corporate Area remain in place, even though the capacity at the nation’s two reservoirs remains stable.

Constant water lock-offs in several communities amidst the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital city have led to many residents voicing concerns.

The residents say water lock-offs have been affecting their ability to practise good hygiene to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19 in Kingston and St Andrew, the second-highest number of cases behind St Catherine, which has so far tallied 119.

The NWC last month announced nightly water lock-offs for a number of Corporate Area communities, beginning at 9:45 pm and ending at 5:00 am. It did not mention how many communities would be affected.

Public Relations Manager at NWC Andrew Canon reported that the current level at the Hermitage dam is 81.53 percent of its capacity while the Mona reservoir has reached 74.6 percent of its capacity.