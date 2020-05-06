NWC Customers to get Debt Relief

The National Water Commission (NWC) has granted customers who are 90 days in arrears a 30 percent discount on their outstanding balances.

The president of the NWC, Mark Barnett, made the announcement during a digital press conference this morning.

It is stated that about 31,000 customers should benefit from the move.

Other benefits customers should be getting are the waiver of reconnection fees and late payment fees—19,000 are stated to benefit from this offer.

“We have over 500,000 customers, but we have narrowed down the number in terms of those who we would have seen with a pattern, and we conservatively narrowed down to 31,000 as an immediate target we believe would take up this offer”.

Barnett also outlined that the company should be introducing a tangible incentive for customers who conserve.