NWC COVID-19 Discounts To Some Customers Extended To August 31

The National Water Commission has extended its COVID Assistance Programme (CAP) until August 31, 2020 for select categories of customers.

Customers who have outstanding balances as at May 31, 2020 are now eligible to take advantage of the extension. These customers will continue to benefit from the thirty percent (30%) discount on their outstanding balances if they decide to settle their debt.

This initiative is for customers in the residential and condominium categories.

Another set of customers will also benefit from a new discount arrangement. Commercial customers can now benefit from a twenty five percent (25%) discount on balances as at the May 31, 2020.

In a statement, NWC said these decisions were made “after detailed analysis and due diligence against the back-drop of the ongoing negative economic impact” of COVID-19 on households and businesses.

Persons who can benefit from the discounts are strongly urged to take up the respective offers as quickly as possible by: visiting the various commercial offices or by logging onto the NWC website –www.nwcjamaica.com. They can also call 888-225-5692.