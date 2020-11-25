NWC Board Told to Search for Investment

Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Aubyn Hill has charged the Board of the National Workers Commission to examine all options, especially corporatization and privatization of the NWC to bring in large and needed private investment. The capital is required in order to provide sustainable and efficient potable water and sewerage services to Jamaicans. He gave the charge at a meeting of the newly appointed Board, on Tuesday.

The NWC is a Government company and the Jamaican Government has for years failed to provide the capital needed for development of its systems.

The new Board members are:

Michael Shaw, Chairman; Steven Fong Yee, Deputy Chairman; Baron Stewart, Gavin Jordan, Stephen Edwards, Tyrone Robinson, Adonia Chin, Marion Sophia Brown and Opal Whyte

The appointment of the Board became effective on October 12, 2020. The members will serve for a period of three years.