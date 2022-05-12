NWA To Undertake $212-Million Road Project In Mobay

The National Works Agency (NWA) is to implement a $212-million community road improvement project in Montego Bay with the aim of improving safety, reduce traffic congestion, travel time, and accessibility to communities in and around the city.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for Works, Hon. Everald Warmington, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 11.

He informed that the project includes improving 13km of road to two standard lane widths from Ironshore (Blue Diamond) to Fairfield Road to include junction improvements; installation of five new traffic signals with pedestrian facilities; and the installation of road markings and signs.

“When completed, the improved corridor will provide a temporary bypass to Montego Bay Town Centre from Ironshore (Blue Diamond) to Westgate,” Mr. Warmington said.

Meanwhile the NWA’s bridge programme for fiscal year 2022/2023 will include completion of the Mahogany Vale Bridge (St. Thomas), construction of the Penfield Bridge #2 (St. Andrew), reconstruction of the Southwood Bridge in Clarendon, and the reconstruction of the Craig Mill Bridge in Portland.

“Repairs and rehabilitation work to other bridges will also be undertaken subject to funding availability,” Mr. Warmington said.