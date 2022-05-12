NWA To Undertake $212-Million Road Project In Mobay

NWA To Undertake $212-Million Road Project In Mobay
NWA To Undertake $212-Million Road Project In Mobay

The National Works Agency (NWA) is to implement a $212-million community road improvement project in Montego Bay with the aim of improving safety, reduce traffic congestion, travel time, and accessibility to communities in and around the city.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for Works, Hon. Everald Warmington, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 11.

He informed that the project includes improving 13km of road to two standard lane widths from Ironshore (Blue Diamond) to Fairfield Road to include junction improvements; installation of five new traffic signals with pedestrian facilities; and the installation of road markings and signs.

“When completed, the improved corridor will provide a temporary bypass to Montego Bay Town Centre from Ironshore (Blue Diamond) to Westgate,” Mr. Warmington said.

Meanwhile the NWA’s bridge programme for fiscal year 2022/2023 will include completion of the Mahogany Vale Bridge (St. Thomas), construction of the Penfield Bridge #2 (St. Andrew), reconstruction of the Southwood Bridge in Clarendon, and the reconstruction of the Craig Mill Bridge in Portland.

“Repairs and rehabilitation work to other bridges will also be undertaken subject to funding availability,” Mr. Warmington said.

WRITTEN BY: LATONYA LINTON
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com