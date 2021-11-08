NWA Mobilizes Teams to Clear Blocked roads in St. James

The National Works Agency, (NWA) has mobilized work teams to clear roads several roadways across the parish of St. James. This follows torrential rainfall, overnight, which has significantly impacted a number of roadways across the parish.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says sections of the Barnett to Adelphi corridor as well the Montego Bay to Great River main road in the vicinity of the Unity Hall community in St. James, have been blocked by washed down debris and fallen trees.

Ms. Ricketts says work teams are currently engaged in efforts to have the affected roadways cleared.

In the meantime the NWA team is also conducting the necessary damage assessment and formulating the appropriate remedial action. The team also continues to monitor the situation as the parish continues to be impacted by heavy rainfall.

WRITTEN BY: NATIONAL WORKS AGENCY

SOURCE: JIS news