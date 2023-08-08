Nunupuss’ the Lifeguard Murdered at River in St Ann

Leave a Comment / By / August 8, 2023

The Ocho Rios police has commenced a probe into the death of a lifeguard, who was shot and killed at a river in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Sunday, August 6.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Kevin Simpson, otherwise called ‘Nunupuss’ of Hand to Moth district in Exchange, Ocho Rios.

Reports are that about 6:00pm, Simpson was at the river when he was ambushed by two men armed with handguns.

The men opened fire hitting him multiple times, before making their escape on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: