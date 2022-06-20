Nunnu Puss: The Biker Assassin of Jamaica Part 2

Continuing from our last story where Nunnu Puss was shot at by men at the stoplight, his many leisure practices allowed him to move at great speed to literally dodge bullets. He was never one to completely turn his bike off. He was always prepared for any surprise that could come.

The men, holding two handguns, approached the man with great credence that the short distance between them and their target would certainly result in his death after the trigger is pulled. The first bullet merely grazed Nunnu Puss’ back, then the second one hit his bike. In the split second of this attempt, Nunnu Puss sped off on his green bike up the street while shots came at him to be dodged. He then grabbed his gun and shot at the men who, at this point, were fumbling around in confusion because of their lack of success.

Three shots hit one man, and the next man decided to save his own life and dashed from the scene in a flash. Unconfirmed reports state that he only escaped the scene, but the two shots he picked up in his back while sidestepping the bullets killed him just around the corner of the street.

In another incident, he expressed to one of his associates called ‘Lizard Egg’ that he heard the man was threatened. Egg denied those allegations, but Puss was not fond of being labeled as a liar, so he lit a lighter under his friend’s chin and allowed every strand of facial hair to be singed. In what Puss labeled as a “prank”, he exclaimed that the man was not deserving of facial hair because he is no real gangster. Egg, on the other hand, did not find this funny.

In March 2005, police killed Zion Trail, a notorious hitman from Denham Town. He was a close friend of our protagonist. Dudus’ brother, Chris Royal, probably had a harder time coping with this death than Nunnu did. Gangsters viewed it as treason worthy of retaliation because this notorious killer had a litany of murders under his belt. In May, Chris Royal caught Corporal Chandler and laced him with bullets which stopped the man from even suffering before his death. Coincidentally, Royal suffered the same fate seconds later after security forces caught the incident in motion.

This unwarranted act by Dudus’ brother made the reaction by Dudus difficult to calculate. Retaliation would mean a war between the lawful and the lawless, it would mean endangering Tivoli Gardens, and it would mean bringing heat to his own legacy. He told community members that he would sleep on the decision. Nunnu Puss, however, was ready to make his gun do the talking.

He allegedly killed Corporal Wallace downtown, then shot up the crossroads police station. Three cops died in his rampage. Any slight remnant of a soul in Nunnu Puss evaporated with each vengeful strike.

No killing was sanctioned by Dudus.

Years laterr, in August 2008, Nunnu Puss was found with his throat slashed and his body covered in deep red blood and bullet wounds. He was clearly in his comfort zone, as he was clothed in only his shorts and mesh marina. Beliefs are that he was ambushed while paying a visit to the mother of his children in St. Catherine.

His death was as sudden as described in this story.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoyaFEjIAG8