NSW Man Jailed For Possessing and Sharing Child Abuse Material

A New South Wales man has been sentenced to one year and seven months’ in prison by Sydney Downing Centre District Court, following an investigation by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) into child abuse material shared on a social media application.

 He is eligible for release in June 2023.

 AFP Child Protection Operations investigators from Eastern Command arrested the man at his Parkes home on December 8, 2020, following information from a previous investigation into an alleged child sex offender residing in Victoria.

 The man, 47, was initially charged with possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service.

 Further evidence revealed that this man allegedly shared child abuse material via the social media application ‘Kik’.

 He was additionally charged with using a carriage service to transmit, make available, publish, distribute, advertise or promote material.

 The man pleaded guilty to both charges on July 9.

 AFP Detective Leading Senior Constable Ernest Smith said the sharing of child abuse videos and images is not a victimless crime.

 “These are not just images on a screen, every image and every second of a video has a real child being abused and being subjected to a situation that no child should ever experience,” Smith said.

