NSW Man Charged Over 10 Terabytes Worth Of Suspected Child Abuse Material

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have charged a New South Wales (NSW) man with multiple child abuse-related offences.

The man, 55, will appear in the Gosford Local Court today.

He came to police attention when the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report about an Australian user allegedly downloading child abuse material via a file sharing network.

AFP investigators allegedly linked the IP address to the man’s home at North Gosford in NSW Central Coast region.

The man was arrested during a search at his home yesterday where investigators seized a large volume of electronic devices which are now subject to further forensic examination.

The devices seized by AFP officers are suspected to contain about 10 terabytes worth of child abuse content. This amount of data is equivalent to about 520 million WhatsApp messages or 65 million documents.

The man was charged with four counts of possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service and using a carriage service to access child abuse material.

The offences carry a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment.

AFP Detective Sergeant Jarryd Dunbar said accessing a video or image of a child being sexually abused is not a victimless crime.

“The re-victimisation of child sexual abuse victims occurs every single time these images and videos are accessed and shared,” Dunbar said.

“The perpetual abuse of these victims will not be left uncovered or unchallenged and the AFP will utilise every tool at our disposal to shine a light on this offending and end the cycle of abuse.”