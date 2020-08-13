Novak Djokovic Will Play In New York

World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia has confirmed he will play at the US Open, which starts on August 31, 2020, in New York.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal from Spain has already decided not to enter because of concerns about Covid-19, while the five-time winner Roger Federer of Switzerland is recovering from knee surgery.

In June, Djokovic called the US Open’s coronavirus safety protocols “extreme”.

Djokovic, who is president of the ATP Player Council, had previously questioned the protocols in place for the tournament to go ahead and spoke to organisers about his concerns.

The 33-year-old will arrive in the United States on August 15 to compete at the Western and Southern Open, which takes place in New York – instead of its usual Cincinnati home – from August 20 to 28.

Both events are to be held without fans at Flushing Meadows, with players having to follow strict safety measures.

Despite those measures, a number of other players have followed Nadal in withdrawing, including women’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Former world number one Andy Murray is expected to compete after being granted a wildcard.

Djokovic has not played since apologising after he and three other players tested positive for COVID-19 at his own Adria Tour competition.

He later admitted it had been “too soon” to stage the tournament.