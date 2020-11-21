Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to make semi-finals at ATP Finals

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic moved past Alexander Zverev in straight sets of the ATP Finals to seal a last-four spot on Friday, November 20, 2020.

The 33-year-old Serb beat Germany’s Zverev 6-3 7-6 at the O2 Arena in London.

 

Defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion needing to beat Zverev to avoid a group stage exit and he obliged with a relatively comfortable win.

 

Djokovic will finish second in the Tokyo Group, named after the first edition of the season-ending tournament 50 years ago, and with Spanish world number two Rafael Nadal finishing second in the London Group, they have avoided a semi-final clash.

 

Djokovic will face U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in Saturday’s semi-final, when Nadal plays Medvedev.

 

Sunday’s final will end the tournament’s memorable 12-year stay in London before it re-locates to Turin.

