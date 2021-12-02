Notorious Westmoreland Most Wanted, Isiah Perry, Found Guilty in Circuit Court

Notorious gangster and reputed top tier member of the Westmoreland based Kings Valley gang, Isiah Perry, was found guilty of several criminal charges when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Monday, November 29.

Perry was also named as Westmoreland most wanted, was arrested during an operation carried out in Kings Valley, Westmoreland on August 4, 2020.

His trial began in the Hanover Parish Court on Monday, November 1, where he answered to charges stemming from an incident on April 14, of 2019, where he reportedly went to a victim’s home in Kings Valley, armed with a AK-47 rifle and a machete.

He reportedly fired several shots at the victim who managed to escape, but Perry set his house on fire and assaulted one of the victim'”a relatives who was at the scene.

His case was transferred to the Home Circuit Court for the verdict, where he was found guilty of illegal possession of firearm, arson, shooting with intent and assault.

He is to be sentenced on Tuesday, December 14.