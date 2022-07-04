Notorious Paedophile Extradited to the U.K to Face Charges

A Kenyan fugitive who is wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) for sexually molesting minors has finally been extradited to answer to his crimes.

Anthony Kamau, otherwise known as Anthony Kinuthe and Anthony Kinuthia Kamau, has been on the run after jumping bail in the United Kingdom.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations director George Kinoti said the suspect is needed to answer to charges of sexual harassment of minors at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Kamau is reported to have sexually assaulted underage girls within an 11 year period from 2005.

He was also charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act.

The suspect who has been on the run for two years fled to Kenya from the United Kingdom after he was granted bail.

However, detectives based at the Transnational and Organized Crimes Unit (TOCU) arrested him on June 17 and presented him before the court, where the extradition orders were given.