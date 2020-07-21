‘Not true!’ PNP says of Holness statement re land capture and calls for apology

The People’s National Party (PNP) says the Prime Minister’s statement that an Opposition Member of Parliament has captured Government Land and has been stealing electricity at the property, where a business exists, is not true.

Andrew Holness was speaking Sunday to a group of party supporters in St Andrew.

The PNP in reacting to the statement described it as an “outburst” by the Prime Minister and said it “shows the extent to which he will go to create a false equivalency as a smokescreen to cover his Ministers, who have been caught several times in wrongdoing, corruption and breaches of the government’s land divestment policy.”

The PNP said Mer Holness’ reference to a PNP MP was “untrue, defamatory and ought to be withdrawn immediately with an apology.”

According to the PNP after extensive consultations with its Members of the House of Representatives, following the Prime Minister’s accusation, it has been informed that Victor Wright, MP for North Trelawny is the only PNP MP who currently occupies government-owned land.

It said Mr. Wright had leased the land in Westmoreland from the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) in July 2011, five years before he became a Member of Parliament. He was at the time a manager at Frome Sugar Factory. He was in the process of purchasing the land, as under the agreement the PNP said. It said, electricity was supplied by the factory owners, Pan Caribbean Sugar Company Limited, and all payments are up to date.

The PNP said Mr. Wright has been very transparent in this arrangement. He has declared the matter to Parliament, and it was examined by the Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives. Further, it is included in his annual filings with the Integrity Commission.

The PNP said Mr. Holness’ statement is a blot on the Office of Prime Minister, and the Party expects a full apology, now that he has been provided with the complete information, which he can easily confirm.