Norwood, St James under surveillance for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has commenced community surveillance in Norwood, St. James.

A statement from the Ministry says this move started this morning and “comes on the heels of the confirmation of several positive COVID-19 cases.” The Ministry said: “The index case has been isolated in a government facility and so far 13 close contacts were tested, which resulted in seven positives, 2 negatives and 4 samples are pending.”

Yesterday the Ministry team went to West Kingston to carry out similar activities after five positive cases were confirmed there.

The Ministry said extensive surveillance is currently being carried out by a number of health staff, including nurses, public health inspectors, public health nurses and community health aides. The team has begun house-to-house visits and assessing the residents for respiratory symptoms. Residents with symptoms and those who the health team deems are at high risk, will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine orders served.