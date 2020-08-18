North West St Ann Candidate, Peter Shand Waves

Independent Candidate in North West St Ann, Peter Shand waves from a Pajero following his nomination in Brown’s Town, Tuesday. He is the first of three candidates to be nominated. The PNP and JLP candidates are to be nominated before the Centre closes at 2 p.m.

