Independent Candidate in North West St Ann, Peter Shand waves from a Pajero following his nomination in Brown’s Town, Tuesday. He is the first of three candidates to be nominated. The PNP and JLP candidates are to be nominated before the Centre closes at 2 p.m.
North West St Ann Candidate, Peter Shand Waves
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us