North Gully Works Advanced

A section of the North Gully in St. James, located in the Green Pond community, is being upgraded through a $10-million dollar contract.

North Gully is a key part of the drainage system in Montego Bay.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the project, which commenced ahead of the start of the hurricane season is now in high gear. The project involves the construction of gully walls and inverts to include steel fabrication, form work and the pouring of concrete.

According to the NWA, the works will increase the carrying capacity of this section of the Gully and prevent erosion of residential and commercial properties, located along the gully.

The project, which commenced in April 2020, is expected to be completed by the end of June 2020.

