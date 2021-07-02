Normal operations to resume at health facilities islandwide

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is reporting that normal operations at health facilities across the island will resume effective 8:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. The decision was reached following a meeting of senior executives in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and members of the Jamaica Medical Doctors’ Association to discuss today’s high rate of absenteeism among junior doctors in the public health system.

The meeting, which included participation from the JMDA executive team and stakeholders from the Regional Health Authorities concluded with favourable outcomes.