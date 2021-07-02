Normal operations to resume at health facilities islandwide

Normal operations to resume at health facilities islandwide
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is reporting that normal operations at health facilities across the island will resume effective 8:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. The decision was reached following a meeting of senior executives in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and members of the Jamaica Medical Doctors’ Association to discuss today’s high rate of absenteeism among junior doctors in the public health system.

The meeting, which included participation from the JMDA executive team and stakeholders from the Regional Health Authorities concluded with favourable outcomes.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist