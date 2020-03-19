‘Non-Murder Cycle Since two Years Broken in Bermuda’

In a world full of murders and violence, it seems surreal to hear that there is a country where there has been no murder since 2018.

The island of Bermuda recorded its first murder in two years. Reports are that Clarke Fox, a 28 years old man was gunned down by two men riding on a motorcycle yesterday.

Stephen Corbishley, The Bermudian Commissioner of Police, at a press conference reported that a female police officer was standing 10 feet from the incident. He further states that he is certain the shooting is gang-related. Mr. Corbishley stated, “I do think some people do not think, do not care, but I hope they worry because we will bring them into custody”. He further stated that “there are men not far away from here that are extremely dangerous to the fabric of our community — not least when we have such significant challenges in organizing Bermuda to address the current threat of coronavirus”.

From the incident, one other person was reported injured and taken to hospital. The police are investigating.