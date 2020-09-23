Nominations now open for 2020 Sam Sharpe Awards in St. James

The St. James Municipal Corporation is requesting applicants for the 2020 Sam Sharpe Awards, which is set to take place at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre on National Heroes Day, Monday October 19.

In light of this, newly appointed Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams is appealing to the civic community to join the process of rewarding exceptional contribution in any of the following categories: National Security, Education, Agriculture, Tourism, Health, Commerce and Industry, Journalism, Sports, Arts and Culture and Community Service.

In looking forward to the 2020 Sam Sharpe Awards, Mayorwho is also Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, says he is pleased that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation will still be able to recognize the unsung heroes of St. James.

Mayor Williams is calling on citizens to look among themselves and nominate persons who would have made outstanding contributions to the development of particular sectors and the parish.

“It is our due diligence to participate in civic interests so I am encouraging members of the public to nominate individuals or organizations they consider worthy recipients of the Sam Sharp Awards. Exceptional work deserves to be recognized and rewarded”, he explained.

According to Public Relations Officer of the Corporation, Marlon Tingling, the annual awards ceremony seeks to recognize and highlight persons and organizations ffrom St. James, for their outstanding contribution to the economic, social, cultural or political development of the parish.

“Nomination forms can be accessed at the Security Post of the St James Municipal Corporation located at 19a Union Street in Montego Bay, or from the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission parish office located at 8 Kerr Crescent, Montego Bay. Forms are also available for download from the resources page of the Municipal Corporation’s website: http://stjamesmc.gov.jm,” Tinglimg said in a press release.

“Members of the public are encouraged to submit their completed nomination forms along with an up-to-date biographical note or resume of the person being nominated no later than October 2, 2020,” he added.

The award is also open to citizens of St. James who live abroad. Only Jamaican nationals are eligible and self-nomination or nominations of previous recipients of National Honours Awards is prohibited.