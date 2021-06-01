Noel Holmes’ Nurse charged for 15-year-old assault

Damion Bigby, a 45-year-old male nurse assistant is charged with fondling a 15-year-old female patient at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover. Bigby was charged with indecent assault yesterday and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

Subsequent reports stated that on May 19, the 15-year-old attempted to commit suicide by ingesting pills and was rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where she was admitted. The act of suicide was further investigated and reports stated that the teen confessed to a friend that she was still battling demons and suffering from depression that resulted from her being raped by a relative in 2017.

Allegations surrounding Bigby’s assault stated that the teen was lying in bed at the Hospital around midnight on May 21 when she was fondled by Bigby. The 15-year-old reported the alleged assault to the nurses and her mother the following morning; the mother then reported the matter to the police and Bigby was arrested on May 24th.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton has previously condemned the assault and described it as being “distressing.”

However, an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing by the Western Regional Health Authority.

Writer- Natasha Williams