No Plea Deal for Tory Lanez in Megan thee Stallion’s shooting case

Tory Lanez won’t be offered a plea deal in the felony assault case in which it is alleged he shot Megan Thee Stallion last year.

In July 2020, the Houston rapper was allegedly shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. A month later, she claimed that Lanez was the person who had shot her.

Today (November 3), Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley appeared in a Los Angeles court and set a preliminary hearing in the case for December 14.

Lanez is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, plus the charge of “personally inflicted great bodily injury”. If he is convicted, he could spend up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com