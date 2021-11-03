No Plea Deal for Tory Lanez in Megan thee Stallion’s shooting case

Tory Lanez won’t be offered a plea deal in the felony assault case in which it is alleged he shot Megan Thee Stallion last year.

In July 2020, the Houston rapper was allegedly shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. A month later, she claimed that Lanez was the person who had shot her.

Today (November 3), Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley appeared in a Los Angeles court and set a preliminary hearing in the case for December 14.

Lanez is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, plus the charge of “personally inflicted great bodily injury”. If he is convicted, he could spend up to 22 years and eight months in prison.