No new entertainment permits

There will be no entertainment permits issued for events for the next two weeks. Those promoters and persons that have already been provided with permits will have their permit fees refunded and the permission will be cancelled.

Prime Minister said the government had tried to get the sector opened up again because “the entertainment sector has been hard hit.”

However, he said, the Cabinet had taken the decision to keep faith by the entertainment industry but there were several violations. Because of that tough measures had to be taken.

“Right now we need to protect lives… Permits that were already issued will be cancelled and refunded,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness told a media briefing this evening.

Mr Holness says this is something the Government has to do and he pleaded with the entertainment community for their understanding.