No Love Lost Between Popcaan And Kavell Keir On His Birthday

There appears to be no love lost between Dancehall artiste Popcaan and his Trinidadian girlfriend Kavell Keir, as she reached out to the superstar on his birthday via Instagram. It’s still not clear if Popcaan and Kavell are a thing anymore.

It was previously reported in January that the couple had unfollowed each other on the ‘Gram. This led to fans speculating that it was a sure sign that the pair had called it quits, but there was no forthcoming confirmation of a split.

On Sunday, Kavell posted to her Story a picture of herself and Popcaan as she was taking a selfie of them, with just his name tagged but nothing expressive and loving as they have in the past.

The background of the photo looks very old Havana, with tourists going about their business and Popcaan even sporting a sombrero, that covered his now trimmed locks.

Popcaan reshared the photo to his Instagram among all the other birthday wishes he had received.

The couple were together since 2015, with many fans thinking they would eventually get married.

Many incorrectly believed they secretly did the deed in 2017 when the Unruly Boss dropped Addicted that year, which is thought to be dedicated to Keir.