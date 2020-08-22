No funeral service, conventions at churches

Churches located in four parishes where stricter curfew measures have been

imposed will be prohibited from holding funeral services, conventions and other civic

activities.

There are now 1,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica following the

confirmation of 56 more on Friday.

The parishes that also have tighter curfew hours, and new church gathering arrangements,

effective today are: Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon.

The new curfew hours are 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the restrictions, Friday, as part of measures

to contain a spike in COVID-19 cases. He said churches will be able to hold their regular

worship services.

"Burials, however, will continue, but with strict observation and enforcement of

the 15-person rule. The 15 include the funeral officials and the persons preparing the

grave site," he said, during a virtual press conference on Friday, August 21.

These conditions already applied to St Thomas