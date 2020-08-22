Churches located in four parishes where stricter curfew measures have been
imposed will be prohibited from holding funeral services, conventions and other civic
activities.
There are now 1,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica following the
confirmation of 56 more on Friday.
The parishes that also have tighter curfew hours, and new church gathering arrangements,
effective today are: Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon.
The new curfew hours are 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the restrictions, Friday, as part of measures
to contain a spike in COVID-19 cases. He said churches will be able to hold their regular
worship services.
"Burials, however, will continue, but with strict observation and enforcement of
the 15-person rule. The 15 include the funeral officials and the persons preparing the
grave site," he said, during a virtual press conference on Friday, August 21.
These conditions already applied to St Thomas
No funeral service, conventions at churches
