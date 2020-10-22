No deaths, COVID figures down

 No one died in Jamaica as a result of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours when new cases also saw a drop.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that there were 71 new cases, pushing the total to 8,405. Deaths remain at 174.

The new cases were ages two to 91 years. Most of the cases were from St Catherine 20; Kingston and St Andrew 15 and 8 in St Mary.

So far 4,016 people have recovered and 4,142 are active. One hundred and fifty people are hospitalized 10 of them critical.

It does not appear that the 43 that tested positive at the Golden Age Home yesterday are included in the figures.

