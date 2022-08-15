No Death Penalty for Family/Child Killer

One person. Multiple slashed throats. No death penalty.

Rushane Barnett, the 23-year-old man who spine-chillingly slaughtered his family members, will not be sentenced to the death penalty as was previously hoped.

Barnett was arrested in June 2022 for the grim murders of 31-year-old Kemesha Wright, 15-year-old Kimanda Smith, 11-year-old Shara-Lee Smith, five-year-old Rafaella Smith and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr.

Rushane, who is responsible for the Clarendon massacre of the woman and her four children, pleaded guilty to murder after he inflicted a total of 107 knife wounds on his family members, young and undeserving of this horrifying act, who left their bodies to be found with slashed throats. Onlookers like myself may label it as undeserving, but to Barnett, he had reason. He claimed the mother had disrespected him in front of her customer, and the deadly attack was a retaliation to his humiliation. 48 of such wounds were inflicted on her alone.

Even more chilling about the attack is that one of his cousins who escaped his wrath overheard him saying

Mi go warn mi brother our a Chapleton say me a go kill some people tonight, so him fi look out a him eye.”

Barnett pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court and is to be sentenced in September 2022.

He has escaped the death penalty because he has been automatically dicounted for pleading guilty to the crime, as outlined uner the Criminal Justice Administration Act. The act states that an offender is entitled to a discount once he pleads guilty at the first relevant court date, which Rushane Barnett did when he appeared in court on August 4, 2022.

Spine-curdling accounts of Barnett’s murder can make anyone petition for the death penalty to be added to his sentence.

One night before the attack, he was at Kemesha Wright’s shop when he served two men who ordered items. Wright, however, grabbed the money from him and warned him not to serve her customers. Barnett states that she also splashed water in his face in front of the customers. He claims that after that incident, her attitude changed towards him, as well as her children’s, and they all started distancing themselves.

On June 21, between midnight and 1:00 am, he told Wright that he heard a vehicle at the gate after she told him to close it. She checked and saw nothing. According to Barnett, Wright then reached for an object on his dresser that he could not see, but he assumed it was a knife or scissors. He retaliated by reaching for a knife that he had in his possession, then stabbed her, which caused her to drop the child she was holding, This prompted the two children to start throwing objects at him, who he then stabbed. He stated that he then spotted Kimanda in her room reaching for a pair of her scissors. He rushed at her, she fell, and he stabbed her too.

The post-mortem report revealed that the victims died as a result of haemorrhage, shock, and multiple sharp-force injuries and throat injury.

