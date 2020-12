Jamaica News: There have been 54 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica but no death from the disease in the last 24 hours.

This means the total number of deaths remains at 258, up to Tuesday.

The 54 new cases bring to 10,864 the number of confirmed cases. Most of the cases come from Westmoreland, 19; St Ann 11 and St Catherine 6.

There were 145 recoveries taking the total to 6,509. Seventy-five people are in hospital, ten of them critical.