There was no COVID-19 death and 45 new cases of the virus reported Sunday.

The total killed by the virus remains at 231.

The 45 positive cases reported Sunday included people between the ages of three and 90 year. The COVID-19 infections total is now 9,929.

The parishes contributing the most to Sunday’s numbers were: Kingston and St Andrew, 13 and St Catherine 7.

There were 82 recoveries yesterday bringing the total recovered to 5,330, leaving 4,237 active.

Six people are critical in hospital