Jamaica News: The leader of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said that despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak, there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead.

John Coates told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: “It’s all proceeding to start on the 24th of July.”

Dick Pound, a former IOC vice president, said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that the end of May loomed as a possible deadline for the IOC to make a call on the Tokyo Olympics.

But Coates, an IOC vice president and head of the Australian Olympic Committee, told the paper in a telephone interview from Switzerland that the IOC didn’t recognise the deadline and he thought Pound had backed away from it, too.

Amid the continuation of the COVID-19 spread, many countries are taking stringent action to secure their boarders and their citizens. At publication, approximately 180,000 people have been inflected worldwide, resulting in: over 80,000 recovering, and over 7000 deaths. Of the over 100,000 active cases: 94% is mild and 6% labelled serious/critical.