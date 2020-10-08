No criminal charges in Jodian Fearon’s death

No criminal action is to be brought against anyone for the death of

Jodian Fearon, the young woman was refused care at two hospitals

before her baby was delivered at Spanish Town Hospital, hours prior

to her death.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ruled that

no one is to be criminally charged for the death of 23-year-old Miss

Fearon who died at the University Hospital of the West Indies UHWI)

in controversial circumstances in April.

Neither Ms Fearon’s doctor Dr Lloyd Goldson nor others and medical

staff involved are criminally liable, the DPP ruled on September 29.

The DPP said the matter that was brought to her office for a

determination was quite complex and thoroughly investigated.

Paula Llewellyn, the DPP said, enough evidence was not advanced to

determine negligence. The DPP’s office said the uncertainty

regarding Ms Fearon’s status and the atmosphere of fear over

COVID-19 may have contributed to the death of Ms Fearon.

At the time of Ms Fearon’s death there was uproar in the nation over

how she was treated after she was admitted as a pregnant woman,

at Andrew’s Memorial Hospital, in distress. The staff there

determined in the atmosphere of COVID-19 that care could not be

provided for her there. She was refused admission at Victoria Jubilee

Hospital and finally delivered at Spanish Town Hospital. From there

she was taken to University Hospital of the West Indies where she

died of heart failure.