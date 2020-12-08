No COVID-19 case in face-to-face pilot schools

After the first two weeks of face-to-face teaching in some 17 schools across
the country no student or staff in those schools was identified with signs or
symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for the virus.
That’s according to data reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
In a release Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information said
seventeen schools that were selected to participate in the pilot of face-to-face
teaching, commenced classes between November 10 and 11, and have been
continuing since then with no reports of health concerns.
According to the Ministry of Education a Ministry of Health report
analysed data on School aged Children from Birth to 17. It showed that as of
November 21, a total of 800 cases among children was reported, since the onset of
COVID-19.
