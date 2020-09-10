No Competition for the Queen! Mary J Blige doesn’t want to do a Verzuz

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Mary J. Blige has no interest in participating in Verzuz. During an interview with Andy Cohen, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul confirmed she wasn’t eager to battle anyone in the popular series.

Blige was asked if she watched the battle between Brandy and Monica, which she confirmed she did.

But the Grammy Award-winning singer made it abundantly clear she doesn’t intend to follow their lead and throw her hat into the Verzuz ring.

“Yeah, I saw it and I loved it, but no, I don’t wanna do a Verzuz,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t. I’m cool.”

Blige’s “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” collaborator Method Man suggested there’s no legitimate competition to face her in Verzuz.

Blige and the Wu-Tang Clan MC are working together again on the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost, which premiered on Sunday.

The show is a spinoff of 50 Cent’s hit drama Power, which finished its six-season run in February.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....