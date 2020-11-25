No Christmas ease up in COVID-19 restriction

No Christmas ease up in COVID-19 restriction
The Government is not easing up on most of the COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas, although the curfew will start an hour later for most of December.

Here is a snapshot of measures Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in Parliament this evening, Tuesday, November 24.

 

  1. Parties and events will remain prohibited
  2. Curfew hours start at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily except
  3. Christmas Day and Boxing Day curfew starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.
  4. Gatherings whether in private property or in public will remain restricted to 15 people
  5. Jamaicans in the Diaspora are not encouraged to come home but if they do should go to a hotel in the Resilient Corridor
  6. Jamaicans overseas travelling to Jamaica over the holidays should expect a strict 14-day quarantine

 

 

