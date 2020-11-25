No Christmas ease up in COVID-19 restriction

The Government is not easing up on most of the COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas, although the curfew will start an hour later for most of December.
Here is a snapshot of measures Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in Parliament this evening, Tuesday, November 24.
- Parties and events will remain prohibited
- Curfew hours start at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily except
- Christmas Day and Boxing Day curfew starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.
- Gatherings whether in private property or in public will remain restricted to 15 people
- Jamaicans in the Diaspora are not encouraged to come home but if they do should go to a hotel in the Resilient Corridor
- Jamaicans overseas travelling to Jamaica over the holidays should expect a strict 14-day quarantine