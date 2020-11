Entertainer Okeefe Aaron, also known as Laden, was again remanded when he appeared before the St. Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday.

The prosecution requested more time for investigations to be completed.

Laden, 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and a 16-year-old boy are charged with illegal possession of a firearm, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Regulations and failing to stop at the request of a police officer.

Mr. Ebanks and the teenager had their $500,000 bail extended.