“No Attempt By Police to Shut down Verzuz”..says Promoter

Solid Agency’s Sharon Burke says no attempt was made by the police to shutdown Saturday night’s Verzuz battle between dancehall heavyweights Beenie Man and Bounty Killa.

The veterans faced off in the very popular Verzuz battle curated by super producers Swizz Beats and Timbaland.

The clash was briefly interrupted when police officers entered the studio, prompting Beenie Man to announce that the performance was being live-streamed to over 400, 000 people worldwide.

The live stream lasted well past the 8:00 pm curfew, which the Government announced in response to the COVID-19 crisis in the island.