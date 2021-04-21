No 2021 World Athletics Relays for Jamaica in Poland

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has confirmed the withdrawal of Jamaica from the 5th staging of the World Athletics Relays, which is set for Chorzow in Poland between May 1 and 2.

The decision to pull out of the event, due to be staged in Silesia from May 1 to 2, was made in light of logistical and COVID-19 related reasons.

The JAAA had named a 39-member team with include Rio Olympic double gold medallist, Elaine Thompson-Herah, along with the likes of Nataliah Whyte and Shericka Jackson were expected to lead the charge for the females.

While former 100m world record holder Asafa Powell and Nesta Carter, along with Julian Forte, were expected to carry the hope on the men’s side.

Earlier this month Athletics Australia withdrew its team. Athletics Australia stated that its withdrawal was due to the COVID-19 situation in Poland and greater Europe.

Jamaica and the US are the two most successful countries at the World Relays. The US has amassed 31 medals – 22 gold, 7 silver, and 2 bronze, while Jamaica has won 19 medals, 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.