Nishikori Tests Positive For COVID-19 For Second Time

Japan’s Kei Nishikori has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time, 10 days before the US Open on Friday, August 21, 2020, and will need two negative tests to compete in the Grand Slam.

The 2014 US Open runner-up has been in isolation since last weekend and is missing the Cincinnati Masters.

The US Open in New York starts on August 31 and America’s public health authority states that those who test positive must isolate for 10 days.

Nishikori, 30, will quarantine in Florida but, should he fail to record two negative tests, he will have to remain in isolation until 1 September, after the US Open starts.

US Open men’s champion Rafael Nadal of Spain, women’s champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada women’s world numbers one and two Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Simona Halep of Romania and Australian Nick Kyrgios are among the names to have withdrawn from the US Open.