NIS Pension Cheques Can Be Cashed Monday

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) is advising National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners that as of Monday (July 6), they will be able to encash all pension vouchers with payable dates of July 2020.

The provision is available at post offices across the island.

The Ministry continues to allow for early encashment of vouchers as part of efforts to ensure that pensioners have access to their benefits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Meanwhile, the National Commercial Bank (NCB) has advised that it will no longer cash pension vouchers effective July 1, 2020.

Director of National Insurance at the Ministry, Portia Magnus, told JIS News that pensioners are, therefore, being urged to sign up with the NIS’s Direct Deposit Payment system.  This allows for NIS pensions to be deposited directly to their bank accounts.

The NIS Direct Deposit Information Form is available at the Ministry’s parish offices. The form may also be downloaded from the Ministry’s website, mlss.gov.jm.

For more information, persons may contact the NIS office at (876) 929-7177 or the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (Social Security Division) (876) 922-8000-13, (888) 991-2089 (Toll-Free) or email [email protected]

