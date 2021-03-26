Nipsey Hussle’s Estate settles trademark lawsuit

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Nipsey Hussle’s estate has reportedly settled their lawsuit against the Crips over “The Marathon Continues” trademark.

On Thursday (March 25), Nipsey’s brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, informed the L.A. County court that they reached the settlement with Crips LLC.

Last October, the Victory Lap emcee’s estate sued the corporate part of the gang over the rights to the infamous slogan.

In the lawsuit, they claimed that the Crips filed a trademark for the catchphrase less than two months after “Hussle & Motivate” rapper was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles.

Nipsey’s estate was originally seeking monetary damages and an order for the Crips company to immediately get rid of any merch they made with the trademark.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....