Ninja Man’s Son “Ratty” Murdered in Kingston

Jammar Ballentine, the son of convicted deejay Ninja Man, was shot and killed along Olympic Way in Kingston 11, last Sunday, August 15.

Ballentine, also known as ‘Roy’ or ‘Ratty,’ of a Lower Mall Road address, was killed by unknown assailants around 8:45 a.m., according to a report from the Corporate Communications Unit.

Residents reported hearing explosions and called the police, who arrived to find Ballentine suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to a family member, Ballentine had gone to look at a car accident when he was attacked.

Desmond Ballentine, aka “Ninja Man”, is serving a life sentence for the 2009 murder of Ricardo ‘Ricky Trooper’ Johnson. He must serve at least 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. Janeil Ballentine, his son, and Dennis Clayton, a co-convict, will each have to serve 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.