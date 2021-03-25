“Ninja” Killed in Mount Carey, St James

The Anchovy police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a farmer, who was shot by gunmen, in the community of Mt Carey, St James, on Tuesday night, March 23.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Steve Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Ninja’, a farm hand of Rent Land, also in Mount Carey.

Reports by the Anchovy police are that about 9:30pm, Jarrett was walking along a section of the Mount Carey main road, when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Residents in the community who overheard the gunshots summoned the police, and upon arrival, Jarrett who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.