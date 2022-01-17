Nine Firearms Removed from the Nation’s Streets

The Jamaica Constabualry Force continues to work assiduously to rid the nation’s street of illegal weapons and ammunition. The latest succuess came amidst a seizure at Jarrett Lane in  Kingston 2 on Friday, January 14.

Reports are that about 6:40 p.m., lawmen assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Division, Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch and Special Weapons and Tactics Team carried out an operation at a premises. A search was conducted which yielded;

 

  • Nine firearms to include
  • One Askel .45 pistol
  • One Intra-tech 9mm sub-machine gun
  • One Mini-14 rifle
  • One Colt .45 pistol
  • One Sky CPF 9mm pistol
  • One Hi-Point 9mm pistol
  • One CW9 9mm pistol
  • One .38 Revolver
  • One Revolver
  • Twenty-five assorted rounds of ammunition
  • Six magazines
  • Military paraphernalia

 

One male occupant was detained however; his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com