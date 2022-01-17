Nine Firearms Removed from the Nation’s Streets
The Jamaica Constabualry Force continues to work assiduously to rid the nation’s street of illegal weapons and ammunition. The latest succuess came amidst a seizure at Jarrett Lane in Kingston 2 on Friday, January 14.
Reports are that about 6:40 p.m., lawmen assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Division, Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch and Special Weapons and Tactics Team carried out an operation at a premises. A search was conducted which yielded;
- Nine firearms to include
- One Askel .45 pistol
- One Intra-tech 9mm sub-machine gun
- One Mini-14 rifle
- One Colt .45 pistol
- One Sky CPF 9mm pistol
- One Hi-Point 9mm pistol
- One CW9 9mm pistol
- One .38 Revolver
- One Revolver
- Twenty-five assorted rounds of ammunition
- Six magazines
- Military paraphernalia
One male occupant was detained however; his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.