Nine Firearms Removed from the Nation’s Streets

The Jamaica Constabualry Force continues to work assiduously to rid the nation’s street of illegal weapons and ammunition. The latest succuess came amidst a seizure at Jarrett Lane in Kingston 2 on Friday, January 14.

Reports are that about 6:40 p.m., lawmen assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Division, Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch and Special Weapons and Tactics Team carried out an operation at a premises. A search was conducted which yielded;

Nine firearms to include

One Askel .45 pistol

One Intra-tech 9mm sub-machine gun

One Mini-14 rifle

One Colt .45 pistol

One Sky CPF 9mm pistol

One Hi-Point 9mm pistol

One CW9 9mm pistol

One .38 Revolver

One Revolver

Twenty-five assorted rounds of ammunition

Six magazines

Military paraphernalia

One male occupant was detained however; his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.