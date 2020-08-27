 Night Courts Suspended

The Judiciary is advising the public that, effective today (August 27), sittings of night courts have been suspended islandwide until September 2, in response to the new curfew orders in effect across the country.

Acting Director of Client Services, Communication and Information, Court Administration Division (CAD), Kadiesh Fletcher, said that persons with matters slated for the Night Court are being asked to contact their respective courts for directives.

“The courts will be setting future dates. So, whether they move them to daytime or another night court date, the court will determine that, based on the nature of the matter ” Mrs. Fletcher said.

Night Court sessions normally address some matters, including those where parties are unrepresented, and in some parishes traffic matters.