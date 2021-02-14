Nicki Minaj’s father killed in hit & run accident

Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, was killed on Friday after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York

He was 64.

Nassau County Police said Maraj was hit by a vehicle in Mineola while on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue around 6 p.m. local time.

Reports are that witnesses were unable to give authorities a description of the suspect and Maraj was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.