Nicki Minaj’s father killed in hit & run accident
Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, was killed on Friday after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York
He was 64.
Nassau County Police said Maraj was hit by a vehicle in Mineola while on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue around 6 p.m. local time.
Reports are that witnesses were unable to give authorities a description of the suspect and Maraj was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us